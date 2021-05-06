Clementi West death: Man charged with causing grievous hurt to teenage sister with wooden pole

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man was charged on Thursday (May 6) with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his sister, 10 years his junior, who later died.

Huang Bocan is accused of hitting Ms Huang Baoying with a wooden pole on Tuesday at about 11pm at Block 602 Clementi West Street 1.

The police said they arrived to find the woman dead.

Huang, who is currently remanded, has been issued with a five-day medical certificate. The prosecution said it will apply for him to be remanded at a different division once the medical certificate expires.



The judge ordered that Huang be remanded for a week, with permission to take him out for investigations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the police said they were alerted to an unnatural death at a residential unit along Clementi West Street 1 at about 6.30am.

They found a woman lying motionless in the flat and she was pronounced dead at the scene, while her brother was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

If convicted of the charge, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

He will return to court next week.