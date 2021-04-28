Transition to low-carbon economy a key focus of Singapore International Energy Week in October

SINGAPORE: Advancing the transition to low-carbon energy sources will be a key focus at this year’s Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW), said the Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Wednesday (Apr 28).

The event will be held from Oct 25 to 29 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention

Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the theme Advancing the Energy Transition, the event will adopt a hybrid format comprising both onsite and online elements.

“Given the global momentum to tackle climate change, the energy transition is an urgent priority for many countries including Singapore. While green growth and low carbon energy sources are developing rapidly, challenges remain,” said EMA in a press release.

They noted that as energy demand growth is expected to remain high in Asia, more efforts will be needed to “reset the balance between economic growth and energy sustainability”.

“International collaboration will be vital to create business opportunities, green jobs and enhancing energy resilience to ensure a more sustainable energy future for all. Against this backdrop, global stakeholders will gather at SIEW 2021 to discuss how we can advance the low carbon energy transition,” said EMA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The theme was announced at the hybrid SIEW Global Launch on Wednesday, which featured speakers from a number of companies such as Accenture, DBS and Sembcorp Industries, as well as representatives from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the United Kingdom government.

They discussed promoting low carbon energy in Asia and the role of the private sector in pursuing green growth.

“The theme for SIEW 2021 emphasises the importance of advancing the energy transition collectively to ensure a more sustainable and resilient global energy system. In this regard, the collaboration with IRENA is timely given the importance of investments in advancing an inclusive energy transition, especially in Asia,” said EMA chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun in the press release.

“We welcome all energy stakeholders to join us at SIEW this year to exchange views on how we can navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the energy transition.”

Advertisement

Describing Southeast Asia as a “diverse, thriving region with significant renewables potential”, IRENA director general Francesco La Camera said the region is well positioned to occupy a leadership position in the shift to new models of “sustainable growth and long-term prosperity”.

“The energy transition is fundamental to putting our energy systems and our economies on a path to net-zero by the middle of this century,” said Mr La Camera.

“We look forward to working closely with the Energy Market Authority to reinforce this message at Singapore International Energy Week this year.”

Delegates can register their interest to attend the event on the SIEW website and more updates will be given when registration opens in July, said EMA.

