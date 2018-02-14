More than 900 GPs to be open over Chinese New Year holidays

SINGAPORE: More than 900 general practitioner (GP) clinics islandwide will be open during the Chinese New Year public holidays from Thursday to Sunday (Feb 15-18), the Ministry of Health said in a news release.

According to the health ministry's website, there will be 902 GP clinics open on Thursday, 85 on Friday, 128 on Saturday and 268 on Sunday.

In addition, 15 24-hour clinics will be open from Thursday to Sunday.



The list of clinics that will be open and their operating hours is available on the Ministry of Health and Community Health Assist Scheme websites, and HealthHub mobile application, among others.

The Ministry of Health encourages those who feel unwell during the festivities to visit a GP clinic or a 24-hour clinic for conditions that are not life-threatening.

For emergency cases, the health authority urges people to visit a hospital's accident and emergency department.



It has also reminded members of the public to eat in moderation and exercise regularly, even during the holiday period.