CNA extends reach with launch of new CNA938 radio station

SINGAPORE: CNA is extending its reach with the launch on Monday (Jun 3) of a new radio station which will utilise its global team of journalists and editors to provide listeners with in-depth coverage of news and current affairs.

The programming line-up of CNA938, which replaces 938Now, is focused on breaking news, business updates and expert analysis of events in Singapore, Asia and beyond. The station is an additional platform for CNA’s award-winning journalism, which is already consumed by millions of people every day through its TV station and website.

Reflecting this emphasis on news are CNA938’s presenters, who between them have many decades of experience in journalism and current affairs broadcasting.

Among them are radio veterans Arnold Gay and Yasmin Yonkers, who anchor the flagship morning programme from 6am to 10am.

Gay, who has more than 25 years’ experience in television and radio, is no stranger to CNA. He was previously a CNA television news presenter and reporter before serving stints with Straits Times TV, CNBC Asia, Bloomberg TV and Thomson Reuters. Yonkers has some 20 years’ experience in radio and television. She spent nearly a decade as a radio presenter on several Mediacorp stations before moving to ESPN Star Sports. Most recently, she was anchoring the morning show on SPH Radio’s MoneyFM.

Gay said the morning programme will leverage on CNA’s correspondents and expert guests to get listeners up to speed with major news events happening on their doorstep and internationally.

“We will also delve deeper into several important issues that are being tackled in the analysis and commentary articles on CNA’s digital platforms,” he added.

Highlighting how the new radio station is an extension of CNA’s existing platforms, the CNA938 morning programme is called Asia First – the same name as the equivalent show on CNA television.

From 10am to 2pm, the station focuses on all things business - from investments to personal finance - in a programme called Money Mind. It will be familiar in approach to viewers of the long-running current affairs programme of the same name. Helming the radio version are two experienced presenters, Chew Wui Lynn – who has also worked in CNA’s television and digital newsrooms – and Stanley Leong. From 2pm to 5pm, radio veteran Daniel Martin will front Life & Style, which covers the latest developments in technology, entertainment and health.

The Singapore Today flagship evening programme is anchored by Lance Alexander – who was most recently presenting on CNA television - and radio veteran Melanie Oliveiro. It will give listeners a comprehensive look at the day’s most important news developments. From 9pm to midnight, Eugene Loh will anchor Night Life, telling real stories from real people who make Singapore their home.

On Saturdays and Sundays, CNA938 will look at what people like to do in their spare time, such as eating, travelling and enhancing their property.

DELIVERING CNA TO THE BIGGEST POSSIBLE AUDIENCE



The launch of CNA938 is one of several major milestones to mark the 20th anniversary of CNA this year.

As Mediacorp Editor-in-Chief Walter Fernandez explained, CNA938 provides an additional option for people who want to know about what is happening in Asia and how events further afield are impacting the region.

“CNA began as a 24-hour television news station in 1999 - which has continued to grow in stature and popularity - but that was just the start,” he said.

“Six years ago, CNA accelerated its digital transformation and now boasts a very significant online audience in Singapore and the region. In February, CNA started global live-streaming on YouTube, and we are also adding hundreds of hours of our award-winning documentary and current affairs programming on YouTube. Last month, we launched our WhatsApp news service to complement our Telegram news service.

“Launching CNA938 radio is a natural extension of delivering CNA’s news and current affairs to an even larger audience," said Fernandez.

"And we’re not stopping there: CNA938 is also the first step in our audio strategy that will soon include a range of unique podcasts as we continue to bring our top quality journalism to the biggest audience possible.”

