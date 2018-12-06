CNA Insider’s Inside the Women’s Prison is one of YouTube’s top trending videos in Singapore 2018

CNA Insider’s exclusive look into the Singapore women’s prison earned it a spot in the top 10 YouTube videos watched by Singaporeans.

SINGAPORE: An exclusive look inside Singapore's only women's prison by CNA Insider has made it to the list of top 10 trending YouTube videos of 2018 for Singapore.

The video, titled Inside the Women's Prison, made it to eighth spot on the list. Channel NewsAsia's digital features team was given unprecedented access to film life behind bars for inmates at Institution A4, formerly known as Changi Women's Prison.

The video has 817,000 views as of Thursday (Dec 6) and it marks CNA Insider's first entry into the annual top ten trending videos list.

“We are extremely grateful that audiences continue to seek out Channel NewsAsia’s content across digital platforms,” said Channel NewsAsia’s chief editor of Digital News Jaime Ho. “We are particularly encouraged by the growth in viewership across YouTube, as seen in the numbers who enjoyed CNA Insider’s exclusive look inside Singapore’s women’s prison.

“In months to come, we will roll out more original news and current affairs content on YouTube, and look forward to providing even more compelling content to all our subscribers.”

Singer-songwriter Charlie Lim’s remake of the 1987 National Day classic We Are Singapore topped the list. The video has chalked up more than 2 million views.

Singaporean singer JJ Lin’s performance of Our Love on Chinese reality TV show Sound of My Dream was the second top trending video.

Meanwhile, videos from local creators Night Owl Cinematics (NOC), Jianhao Tan and Naomi Neo took third, fifth and sixth place respectively. A Chinese New Year video from Mediacorp’s Channel 8 made the ninth, while the 10th spot went to Buzzfeed’s video on different breakfast types in Singapore.

“It is great to witness home-grown content and talents do exceptionally well in the list this year, and it proves that we are more than capable of creating great videos to engage audiences at home and around the region,” said Angeline Leow, head of communications at Google Singapore.

The two non-Singapore related videos that made the list were Portugal’s match against Spain during the 2018 World Cup (4th spot) and AsapSCIENCE’s solution to the Yanny and Laurel audio illusion (7th spot).



The announcement is part of YouTube’s yearly YouTube Rewind recap to see what hooked viewers in 2018.

YouTube's top trending videos are as follows:

Singapore: Top Trending YouTube Videos (non-music)

NDPeeps: We Are Singapore - NDP 2018 Theme Song [Official Music Video] 浙江卫视音乐频道 ZJSTV Music Channel - 欢迎订阅: [ CLIP ] 林俊杰《我们的爱》《梦想的声音2》EP.11 20180112 /浙江卫视官方HD/ Ryan Sylvia (Night OwlCinematics): 12 Types of Classmates FIFATV: Portugal v Spain - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - MATCH 3 Jianhao Tan: 12 TEACHERS YOU'LL NEVER WANT TO MEET Naomi Neo: Getting Married | Naomi Neo's Wedding AsapSCIENCE: Do You Hear "Yanny" or "Laurel"? (SOLVED with SCIENCE) CNA Insider: Inside Singapore's Only Women's Prison | CNA Insider Mediacorp Channel 8: 2018年新传媒全体艺人齐贺岁《阿狗狗旺旺过好年》 BuzzFeedVideo: We Tried Four Different Breakfasts In Singapore

Singapore: Top Trending YouTube Videos (music)

杰威爾音樂 JVR Music: 周杰倫 Jay Chou (with 楊瑞代) (等你下課 Waiting For You) 歌詞版MV Maroon 5: Maroon 5 - Girls Like You ft. Cardi B PIGFISH Music Channel: 于文文《體面》動態歌詞版 (前任3:再見前任 插曲) BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK - ‘뚜두뚜두 (DDU-DU DDU-DU)’ M/V NAGASWARA Official Video | Indonesian Music Channel: Siti Badriah - Lagi Syantik- Pretty Full (Official Music Video NAGASWARA) ibighit: BTS (방탄소년단) 'FAKE LOVE' Official MV 杰威爾音樂 JVR Music: 周杰倫 Jay Chou (不愛我就拉倒 If You Don't Love Me, It's Fine) Official MV 發燒影片華語地區蟬聯第一 美國直衝前二 Ariana Grande: Ariana Grande - no tears left to cry JYP Entertainment: TWICE "What is Love?" M/V Bruno Mars: Bruno Mars - Finesse (Remix) [Feat. Cardi B] [Official Video]

Global Top Trending YouTube Videos (non-music)

Kylie Jenner: To Our Daughter Dude Perfect: Real Life Trick Shots 2 | Dude Perfect David Dobrik: we broke up Sonell Official: Walmart yodeling kid AsapSCIENCE: Do You Hear "Yanny" or "Laurel"? (SOLVED with SCIENCE) FIFATV: Portugal v Spain - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - MATCH 3 Primitive Survival Tool: Build Swimming Pool Around Underground House Cobra Kai: Cobra Kai Ep 1 - “Ace Degenerate” - The Karate Kid Saga Continues Amit Bhadana: Behan Bhai Ki School Life - Amit Bhadana KhangProFilm: NGƯỜI TRONG GIANG HỒ PHẦN 6 | LÂM CHẤN KHANG | FULL 4K | TRUYỀN NHÂN QUAN NHỊ CA | PHIM CA NHẠC 2018

Global: Top Trending YouTube Videos (music)