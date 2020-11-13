CNB seizes drugs worth almost S$2 million, including largest single haul of heroin in nearly two decades

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has seized almost S$2 million worth of drugs, including 14kg of heroin - its largest single haul of the drug in 19 years - the bureau said on Friday (Nov 13).

A total of 14,151g of heroin, 2,853g of Ice and 7,553g of cannabis were seized in the drug bust on Wednesday.

The haul also included 323g of Ecstasy fragments, 28 Ecstasy tablets, 1,008 Erimin-5 tablets and S$12,629 in cash.

Five people - three men and two women - aged between 29 and 55 were arrested.

The last time the CNB netted a haul of heroin this large was in 2001, when it seized about 14.9kg of the drug.

On Wednesday afternoon, CNB officers intercepted a vehicle near Siglap Road and arrested three Singaporeans - a 55-year-old male driver, a 50-year-old male and a 52-year-old female passenger.

The vehicle was searched and three bundles of heroin, weighing about 1,453g, were recovered.

Smaller amounts of heroin, Ice, and Ecstasy tablets were seized from the two passengers.

CNB said the female passenger was subsequently brought back to her hideout near Siglap Road, where more drugs were recovered.

TWO MORE SUSPECTS ARRESTED AT BEDOK RESERVOIR ROAD

A 35-year-old Singaporean male was also arrested by a separate party of CNB officers conducting observation on a residential block near Bedok Reservoir Road.

About 2,782g of heroin, 127g of Ice and 323g of Ecstasy fragments and S$629 were recovered from him.

After raiding his hideout in the same block, officers also arrested a 29-year-old female Singaporean permanent resident in the unit.

About 8,958g of heroin, 1,952g of Ice, 2,499g of cannabis, more than 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets, seven Ecstasy tablets and S$12,000 in cash were seized from the unit.

After searching the male suspect’s vehicle, officers found 944g of heroin, 763g of Ice and more than 5kg of cannabis.

DRUGS SEIZED COULD HAVE “DESTROYED MORE THAN 7,000 LIVES”: CNB

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

The CNB said the total amount of drugs seized in the operation is sufficient to feed 6,740 heroin abusers, 1,630 Ice abusers and 1,080 cannabis abusers for a week.

“Even with movement restrictions due to the COVID situation, drug traffickers are still taking huge gambles, exploiting the situation, so they can profit off of addiction,” said Superintendent Aaron Tang, Director of Intelligence Division at CNB.

“These traffickers won’t stop trying. But neither will we let our guard down,” he added.

CNB added that it will continue to mount “regular, sustained operations against drug traffickers and abusers alike”.