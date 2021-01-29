2 arrested for suspected drug activities, 3kg of heroin seized at Jalan Sultan hotel

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Jan 29) said that it had arrested two suspected drug offenders and seized a total of about 3,055g of heroin, 58g of Ice and an ecstasy fragment in an operation on Thursday morning.

CNB officers also recovered S$1,650 in cash and 100 nitrazepam tablets. The total value of the drugs seized is estimated to be in excess of S$220,000.

"In the morning of Jan 28, CNB officers arrested a 35-year-old Singaporean male and a 60-year-old Singaporean male at a hotel in the vicinity of Jalan Sultan,” CNB said in a news release. “As the officers moved in to arrest the suspects, both had put up a violent struggle and necessary force was used to subdue them.”

After a search, officers recovered about 2,416g of heroin, 22g of Ice and the ecstasy fragment from the 35-year-old, as well as 629g of heroin, 36g of Ice and the S$1,650 in cash from the 60-year-old.

The 35-year-old man was also brought to his hideout, a residential unit in the vicinity of Lorong 22 Geylang, where an additional 10g of heroin and the nitrazepam tablets were seized. Nitrazepam is a substance listed under the Poisons Act.

“Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing,” CNB said. “The total amount of 3,055g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,450 abusers for a week.”

