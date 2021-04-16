6 arrested, about 1.7kg of cannabis seized in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Six people, aged between 26 and 33, have been arrested for suspected drug activities in a two-day operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

About 1.7kg of cannabis and other drugs, all with a street value of S$45,000, were seized in multiple locations on Thursday (Apr 15) and Friday, CNB said in a press release.



Besides the cannabis, officers also seized 104g of Ice, eight ecstasy tablets and 20 Erimin-5 tablets.

The operation began late on Thursday evening at a hotel in Chinatown, with CNB officers arresting a 26-year-old Malaysian man in the hotel lobby.

He was taken to his room, and officers found 10g of cannabis and 20 Erimin-5 tablets during the search.



CNB officers then arrested four Singaporeans - a 33-year-old woman and three men aged between 26 and 30 - and a 26-year-old Malaysian man in another room at the same hotel.

Officers found 118g of cannabis, 104g of Ice, eight ecstasy tablets and drug paraphernalia in that room.



The 26-year-old Singaporean man was taken to his motorcycle, which was parked in the vicinity of the hotel, and officers seized another 50g cannabis.

On Friday morning, the man was taken to his residence in Bukit Batok and about 1.54kg of cannabis was recovered.



Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing.

“The total amount of 1,718g of cannabis that had been seized in the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 245 abusers for a week,” CNB said.