6 arrested, S$143,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Six suspected drug traffickers were arrested and S$143,000 worth of drugs were seized on Monday (Mar 9) during an operation carried out by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The suspects, aged between 24 and 44, are all Singaporeans, said CNB in the media release on Tuesday.

At about 3pm on Monday, CNB officers were deployed to Lorong 1 Toa Payoh to observe a group of suspected drug traffickers.



Packets of heroin recovered from toilet bowl of a unit at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh. (Photo: CNB)

Two men and two women then entered the hideout of another suspected drug trafficker, CNB said.

At about 6.20pm, the same four suspects were seen leaving the unit. They were subsequently arrested on the ground floor after exiting the lift, said CNB.



From within the sling bag of one of the suspects, a total of about 126g of Ice, 874g of heroin, 30 Erimin-5 tablets and 111 Ecstasy tablets were seized. About 2g of Ice was also found in one of the cars.

Another suspect was found with a total of about 61g of cannabis, 134g of Ice, 270g of heroin and 52 Erimin-5 tablets in his bag, while another 2g of Ice was found inside the bag of one of the female suspects.

The metal gate which was cut due to forced entry by CNB officers. (Photo: CNB)

A separate group of CNB officers then raided the hideout where they arrested two suspects. Officers had to force their way into the unit as the suspects - a man and a woman - refused to comply with lawful orders given by the officers, said CNB.

A total of about 24g of Ice, 396g of heroin and 25 Erimin-5 tablets were seized in the unit.

Officers then did a follow-up raid of the man's official residential address at Bukit Batok West Avenue 2, where about 16g of Ice and a small amount of ketamine were found.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

It added that the 304g of Ice seized was sufficient to feed the addiction of about 170 abusers for a week, while the 1,540g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 730 abusers for a week.

