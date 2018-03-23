CNB arrests 122 suspected drug offenders over 11-day operation

SINGAPORE: An islandwide operation over 11 days saw 122 suspected drug offenders arrested, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Friday (Mar 23).

The operation, carried out between Mar 12 and Friday morning, was supported by the Singapore Police Force. It covered estates such as Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong, Sembawang, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Woodlands.



Officers also seized drugs, including 318g of Ice, 242g of cannabis, 47g of heroin, 296 ecstasy tablets.



Investigations against all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.



In one of the cases which happened on Mar 12, CNB officers arrested two Singaporeans - a 37-year-old man suspected drug trafficker and a 52-year-old man suspected of abusing drugs.

They were both arrested near Henderson Crescent. At the hideout of the younger suspect, officers recovered 84g of Ice, a wide assortment of unknown liquid substances suspected to be controlled drugs, and S$3,220 in cash.



Cabinet with numerous glass bottles containing unknown liquid substances, recovered in a CNB operation at Henderson Crescent on Mar 12, 2018. (Photo: CNB)

Accessories for taking drugs, including various drug-smoking apparatus and utensils, were found as well.

