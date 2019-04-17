CNB arrests 4, seizes large assortment of drugs worth about S$45,000

SINGAPORE: Four suspects were arrested and a large assortment of drugs worth about S$45,000 seized over two days this week, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday (Apr 17).

In a news release, the bureau said it first arrested a 38-year-old Singaporean man, who they suspected was a drug trafficker, in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13 late on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He "resisted arrest violently and necessary force was effected to place him under arrest", it said.

The authorities said the suspect had earlier thrown away a sling bag, which was recovered and found to contain two bundles of Ice weighing a total of about 276g.

A raid on the suspect's home in Teck Whye Avenue turned up 80 ecstasy tablets, three Erimin-5 tablets and 2g of Ice.

Meanwhile, another group of CNB officers arrested the second suspect, a 31-year-old Malaysian man, at Woodlands Checkpoint. S$5,100 in cash was recovered from the suspect, who was believed to have met with the first suspect in Woodlands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further investigations led to the arrest of two more suspects, a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both Singaporeans. The former was suspected to also be associated with the first suspect.

The authorities arrested the duo while they were in a car in the Temple Street area on Wednesday morning. Officers also recovered about 1,212g of cannabis and 80 ecstasy tablets in the vehicle.

A total of about 1,212g of cannabis and 80 ecstasy tablets were recovered from within the car both suspects were in when they were arrested.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

The 1,212g of cannabis seized would have been sufficient to feed the addiction of about 173 abusers for a week, while the 278g of Ice could have fed the addiction of 159 over the same period, it added.

