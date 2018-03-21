CNB arrests suspect who goes against traffic, knocks down pedestrian during escape

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Mar 20) after going against traffic on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and knocking down a pedestrian at Pioneer while trying to get away from Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers.

The suspect was first seen parting ways with another suspected drug offender at Fifth Avenue in Bukit Timah.

Officers followed him along West Coast Highway but to get away, he sped and rode against the flow of traffic when he entered the AYE.

The man then beat the red light at a junction at Pioneer Road North and hit a 36-year-old man, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. A CNB officer also sustained abrasions from the accident. Four bundles of drugs were recovered at the accident scene.



The man was eventually arrested near Pioneer Polyclinic. Officers conducted a raid at his home and recovered more drugs including heroin, Ice, ecstasy tablets, nimetazepam tablets and cannabis.



Officers also followed the other suspect who met him, a 24-year-old Malaysian man. He was arrested underneath the Eco-Link bridge along Bukit Timah Expressway and S$5,900 in cash was found on him.

Drugs seized after Central Narcotics Bureau officers conducted an operation on Mar 20. (Photo: CNB)

SEVEN SUSPECTED DRUG OFFENDERS NABBED

The arrests were a part of a two-day operation that led to a seizure of drugs worth more than S$155,000. Five more suspects were arrested on the previous day.

One, a 45-year-old Singaporean man, was found with 7g of Ice near Syed Alwi Road. CNB officers raided his hideout along Rowell Road, where they recovered heroin, cannabis and Ice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His supplier, a 52-year-old Singaporean man, was traced to his hideout at Bedok North Road.

At the void deck of his block, officers saw a 31-year-old man loitering. He later took the lift to go up to the eighth floor before coming back down to the ground floor with the drug supplier and a 38-year-old woman. Officers arrested all three after they left the lift.

A total of 373g of heroin were recovered at the lift and about 2g of Ice was found in from the 31-year-old's motorcycle.

The police then raided the supplier's hideout where a 56-year-old suspected drug abuser was found.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing and the reckless motorcyclist is being investigated for possible traffic-related offences by the police, CNB said.

