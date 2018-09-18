4 men arrested, S$56,000 worth of heroin and Ice seized by CNB

SINGAPORE: Four Singaporean men were arrested and about S$56,000 worth of drugs seized in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (Sep 17).

The drugs seized consisted of 803g of heroin and 5g of Ice, CNB said in a news release on Tuesday.

The first of the four suspects, a 52-year-old man, was arrested in the Boon Lay Avenue area. He was found with a small packet of heroin, which was allegedly from a suspected drug trafficker in the area.

CNB officers then raided the second suspect's flat, located on the fourth floor of a housing block, forcing their way in as the people inside repeatedly refused to comply with orders.

A small packet of heroin recovered from a 52-year-old suspected drug abuser in a CNB operation on Monday (Sep 17). (Photo: CNB)

Two suspects, a 55-year-old and a 63-year-old, were arrested. Authorities also found 47g of heroin and 5g of Ice in the flat.

CNB said officers then searched the rubbish chute linked to the raided unit. A total of 756g of heroin, packed in two different bundles, were found in the bin.

The fourth man arrested is a 51-year-old suspected drug abuser who was spotted behaving suspiciously at a nearby bus stop.

The amount of heroin seized in the operation is enough to feed the addiction of about 380 abusers for a week, said CNB.

Investigations are ongoing.