Cakes suspected to be infused with cannabis seized in CNB drug bust, man arrested

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drug activities involving cakes believed to be infused with cannabis.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested the Singaporean man in the Upper Cross Street area on Wednesday (Apr 28) evening, the bureau said in a news release on Friday.

The man was taken to his hideout in the same area where officers searched and seized five packets containing about 36g of Ice, 87 cakes believed to be infused with cannabis and various drug paraphernalia.

Investigations into the suspect are ongoing.

Individually packed cakes believed to be infused with cannabis were recovered from a home in the Upper Cross Street area on Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

CNB said that products such as cannabis-infused cakes can be used to “entice” young people to consume drugs.

“CNB would … like to urge parents to play an active part to protect our youths from the menace of drugs, and to remind their children that they should not consume products unknown to them, or offered by strangers,” it said.

“To entice more youths to consume these products, they are often disguised as candy or other food products.”

CNB also reminded the public of the dangers of cannabis use, which is a Class A controlled drug listed under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“CNB is aware that in various jurisdictions around the world, some have decriminalised or legalised cannabis, and they allow the sale of cannabis and/or products containing cannabis,” CNB said.

“There is scant evidence of the safety and efficacy of long-term cannabis use. These findings corroborate Singapore’s position that cannabis should remain an illicit drug.



“The consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs, including cannabis and cannabis products, is an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.”

