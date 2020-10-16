168 suspects arrested in islandwide CNB drug bust

SINGAPORE: A total of 168 suspected drug offenders were arrested during a two-week islandwide operation that ended on Friday (Oct 16), said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Officers seized about 433g of Ice, about 303g of heroin, about 561g of cannabis, about 1g of ketamine and about 61g of new psychoactive substances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The haul also included 19 ecstasy tablets, 19 Erimin-5 tablets, 12 bottles of cannabis vape cartridges, eight bottles of black liquid believed to contain opium and one bottle of liquid believed to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

The drugs are estimated to be worth S$163,000, said CNB.

It added that the islandwide operation covered areas like Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Woodlands, Hougang and Chai Chee.

THREE ARRESTED IN YISHUN

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one of the cases, three Singaporeans aged 31, 19 and 17 were arrested in a unit at Yishun Street 51.

"As the occupants of the unit refused officers entry despite officers repeatedly identifying themselves, forced entry had to be effected," said CNB in a media release.

The 31-year-old woman's three-year-old daughter was also in the unit, said the agency, adding that the girl has been placed in the custody of a next-of-kin.



A packet containing about 0.3g of Ice was also seized from the unit.



Advertisement

THREE ARRESTED IN JALAN JINTAN

In another case, two foreign nationals - women aged 43 and 39 - were arrested when CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Jalan Jintan in the Orchard Road area.

Various drug paraphernalia seized during an islandwide operation conducted by CNB from Oct 5 to Oct 16, 2020, which saw the arrest of 168 suspected drug offenders. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

A 55-year-old Singaporean man who later entered the unit was also arrested for suspected drug activities.

Eight packets containing about 28g of Ice and two packets with about 3g of cannabis were recovered.

Cash amounting to S$4,462 and various drug parapheranalia were also seized, said CNB.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.