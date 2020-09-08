Drugs worth S$360,000 seized, 5 arrested in CNB raid

SINGAPORE: Drugs worth an estimated S$360,000 were seized in a raid across several locations in Singapore on Monday (Sep 7), the Central Narcotics Bureau said in a news release.

Five men - three Malaysians and two Singaporeans - aged between 24 and 33 were also arrested.

Knives and cash amounting to S$19,865 were also recovered, CNB said.

Monday's raid began in the morning at a residential unit in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 32, where 1g of 'Ice' and S$15,350 cash were recovered. A 25-year-old Malaysian was also detained.

A separate party of CNB officers had concurrently raided another residential unit in the vicinity of Pasir Ris Street 12, and arrested another 25-year-old Malaysian, CNB said.

Later in the day, CNB officers were deployed to Kranji Loop, where a 31-year-old Malaysian was believed to have left a package.

About 1kg of "Ice" and 3kg of cannabis were recovered, CNB said, adding that the man was subsequently arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Another follow-up operation led CNB officers to Woodlands Street 32 again, where they arrested two Singaporeans aged 24 and 33.

"As officers moved in to arrest the 24-year-old suspect, he put up a violent struggle and necessary force was used to subdue him," CNB said.

A parang knife with a 30-cm blade (top) and ‘Karambit’ knife (bottom) seized from a 24-year-old Singaporean man during the drug bust on Sep 7, 2020. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The man was found to have in his possession 1g of cannabis and cash amounting to S$4,515.

CNB officers also searched his and found two packets containing 1g of "Ice".

"A parang knife was also recovered from the 24-year-old, and a 'Karambit' knife was later found in his vehicle."