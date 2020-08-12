6 arrested, more than S$420,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Six people were arrested and about S$423,000 worth of drugs seized during an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday (Aug 11).

The suspects, aged between 25 and 60, were arrested at Geylang Lorong 4, Jalan Besar and Beach Road, said CNB in a new release on Wednesday.

CNB said its officers raided the hideout of a 60-year-old Singaporean man around Geylang Lorong 4 on Tuesday evening.

They found three packets containing about 45g of Ice in a locker in the hideout. Additionally, a total of 33 cartons and six packs of contraband cigarettes were also recovered.

Two other men - a 40-year-old Malaysian and a 49-year-old Singaporean who were in the unit - were also arrested.

During an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau on Tuesday (Aug 11), 13,970 Erimin-5 tablets were seized from a hotel located in the vicinity of Beach Road. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers also arrested two Singaporean men, aged 25 and 35, in a car around Jalan Besar.

About 7g of Ice, 9g of heroin, 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets and three Ecstasy tablets were seized from the 35-year-old, while S$7,600 in cash was recovered from the 25-year-old driver.

The 25-year-old was then brought back to his hideout at a hotel around Beach Road, where a 27-year-old Singaporean woman was also arrested.

"A total of about 556g of Ice, 13,970 Erimin-5 tablets, and about 2g of ketamine were found within the hideout," said CNB.

It added that the total amount of 608g of Ice seized in the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 347 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.