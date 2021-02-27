3kg of heroin, 3,000 Ecstasy tablets seized in drug bust: CNB

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporeans were arrested after the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) carried out an operation over two days this week, it said on Saturday (Feb 27).



A total of about 3,036g of heroin, 1,510g of Ice, 993g of cannabis, 7g of ketamine, 15 Erimin-5 tablets and a bottle of methadone were seized. More than 3,000 Ecstasy tablets and capsules were also seized in the raids, CNB said in a news release.



Cash amounting to S$47,879 was also recovered during the operation.



On Feb 25, CNB officers arrested a 35-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking offences in the vicinity of Jalan Eunos.



“As the officers moved in to arrest the suspect, (he) put up a violent struggle and necessary force was used to subdue him,” the agency said.



Officers found about 328g of heroin, 122g of Ice, 6g of ketamine, 93 Ecstasy tablets, 15 Erimin-5 tablets in the man’s possession. Cash amounting to S$18,900 was also recovered from him.



The man was brought to his hideout nearby, where two women aged 31 and 35 were found and arrested.



A search of the residential unit yielded a total of about 2,233g of heroin, 1,013g of Ice, 445g of cannabis, more than 3,000 Ecstasy tablets, and cash amounting to S$28,979, CNB said.



‘Ecstasy’ tablets seized from a residential unit in the vicinity of Jalan Eunos by CNB officers on 25 February 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Follow-up investigations revealed that the man had another hideout in the vicinity of French Road.



CNB officers escorted the man to the residential unit on Feb 26, where a total of about 475g of heroin, 375g of Ice, 548g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, 585 Ecstasy tablets and capsules, and a bottle of methadone were seized.



The total amount of drugs seized in the operation is sufficient to feed 1,445 heroin abusers, 860 Ice abusers and 140 cannabis abusers for a week, CNB said, adding that investigations were ongoing.