Psychoactive 'mushrooms' seized in Ang Mo Kio drug raid, 2 suspects arrested

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men were arrested in Ang Mo Kio on Monday (Sep 16) on suspicion of trafficking a "substantial amount" of new psychoactive substances, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).



One of the suspects, a 34-year-old man, was seen entering a residential unit in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

He was arrested after leaving the unit, said CNB, adding that two packets containing brown and white powder were seized from him.

The other suspect, 58, was arrested shortly after when he left the same unit.

Officers uncovered drug utensils in the flat, along with five different packets of powdery substances weighing about 921g.



"Based on preliminary analysis, the substances are believed to contain Class A controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act," said CNB.

New psychoactive substances, known colloquially as "mushroom", are substances that mimic the effects of other Class A controlled drugs such as cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy. They are produced by introducing slight modifications to the chemical structures of controlled drugs.

The abuse of such drugs has been linked to adverse physical and psychological reactions, including paranoia, seizures, hallucinations and even death.

Investigations into the drug activities of the two suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking Class A controlled drugs faces at least five years' jail and five strokes of the cane.