Father and son among 109 drug offenders arrested in islandwide raids

SINGAPORE: A total of 109 suspected drug offenders were arrested during islandwide raids conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) that ended on Friday (Jul 12).

A range of drugs estimated to be worth about S$32,000 were seized, including new psychoactive substances, Ice, heroin, ketamine, Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of cannabis.

Two of the suspects are father and son, aged 41 and 20, who were arrested at an apartment at Woodlands Rise with two women.

Officers forced entry into the unit after the four refused to open the main door, and found small amounts of heroin, Ice and ketamine inside.

In another raid, CNB officers arrested a 40-year-old Singaporean man and a 27-year-old foreign woman at a budget hotel at Lorong 22 Geylang.

Officers recovered Ice, ketamine, more than 370 Ecstasy tablets and close to 100 Erimin-5 tablets from inside the room.

MALAYSIAN ARRESTED AFTER ATTEMPTING TO BRIBE OFFICER

A suspected drug abuser who tried to bribe a CNB officer was also arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday.

The Malaysian arrived in Singapore by bus, and was referred to CNB for investigation after a routine check.

When he was taken to the bureau’s office at the checkpoint, he offered RM50 (S$16.50) to the officer escorting him to a urine test. The officer rejected the bribe and reported the attempt to his supervisor.

The case has been handed over to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau for further investigation.

CNB director Ng Ser Song praised the officer and his team, saying he exemplifies “the bureau’s values of professionalism and integrity, and our zero tolerance towards corruption".

“Any attempt to bribe our officers will be rejected and reported," he said.