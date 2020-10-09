11 suspects arrested, drugs worth S$1.2m including more than 3kg of Ice seized in multiple drug raids

SINGAPORE: Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested 11 suspected drug offenders and seized a large assortment of drugs in operations spanning multiple locations this week, the bureau said on Friday (Oct 9).



A CNB operation at Jalan Selamat on Wednesday led to drug busts in four other locations, in which officers seized drugs with a total estimated value of about S$1.2 million.

That included about 3.6kg of Ice or crystal methamphetamine, 265g of heroin, 910g of cannabis, 398g of ketamine, 76 ecstasy tablets and 555 Erimin-5 tables, CNB said in a news release.



Seven men and four women, aged 20 to 54, were arrested in the operations and investigations into their drug activities are ongoing.



FIVE ARRESTED AT JALAN SELAMAT

On Wednesday evening, CNB officers arrested a man and woman, both aged 26, near Jalan Selamat in Kembangan.

About 400g of Ice and 20 ecstasy tablets were recovered from the vehicle driven by the man.

The man was brought to his hideout in the vicinity, where more Ice and Erimin-5 tablets were found.

Officers also arrested three suspects – two men aged 26 and 22 and a 24-year-old woman – in the same unit as the hideout.



Prior to their arrests, a package was believed to have been discarded from the window, CNB said.

Officers later recovered the package, which contained about 545g of Ice. They also found Ice, cannabis, ecstasy tablets and S$13,780 in cash in the room where the three suspects were arrested.

Four packets containing about 20g of Ice were also found in the vehicle driven by the 26-year-old man arrested in the room.



SIX ARRESTED IN FOLLOW-UP OPERATIONS



In a follow-up operation on Thursday morning, CNB officers raided a residence in the vicinity of Lorong Limau near Whampoa.

They arrested a 47-year-old man and 20-year-old woman. About 599g of Ice, as well as cannabis, ketamine, ecstasy and Erimin-5 tablets, were seized from the residence.

Later that day, officers arrested a 54-year-old man near Tampines Street 86 and recovered Erimin-5 tablets from him.



Officers also raided a unit near Aljunied Crescent, where they arrested a 34-year-old man and 28-year-old woman and seized an assortment of drugs.



A search of a bicycle belonging to the man turned up more than 1kg of Ice and about 398g of ketamine.

About 1kg of Ice and about 398g of ketamine were found in a bicycle in the vicinity of Aljunied Crescent on Oct 8, 2020. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The two men aged 54 and 34 are believed to be linked to the two drug offenders arrested near Lorong Limau in Whampoa earlier on Thursday, CNB said.

On Thursday evening, another follow-up operation saw officers arrest a 28-year-old man in a hotel room near Upper Weld Road in Little India.

He was found in possession of one straw of heroin weighing about 0.3g, CNB said.

A search of the hotel room subsequently turned up about 265g of heroin and 157g of Ice, as well as cannabis, ecstasy and Erimin-5 tablets.

Cash amounting to S$2,004 and various drug paraphernalia were also recovered in the hotel room.

The total amount of Ice seized in the raids, at about 3.6kg, is enough to feed the addiction of about 2,100 drug abusers for a week, CNB said.