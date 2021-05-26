2 arrested for suspected drug activities, more than 5kg of heroin seized

SINGAPORE: A man and a woman were arrested for suspected drug activities on Tuesday (May 25) in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation.

A total of about 5.7kg of heroin, 2.5kg of Ice, 2.5kg of cannabis, 192 Ecstasy tablets, and seven Erimin-5 tablets were seized, said CNB in a news release on Wednesday.

Cash amounting to S$28,000 and 703 nitrazepam tablets were also recovered during the operation, the authorities added. The drugs seized were estimated to be worth about S$944,00.

On Tuesday afternoon, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the area of Fernvale Road, where a 45-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested.

The drugs, cash and nitrazepam tablets were found during a search of the unit.

About 937g of Ice found on the floor in a bedroom of a residential unit in the vicinity of Fernvale Road on May 25, 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Before the raid, two children – an 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl – were playing outside the unit, said CNB. They were later established to be the children of the 31-year-old suspect.



"Arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the children was taken care of. The children were subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin," said CNB.

Packets of illicit drugs seized from a cupboard in a residential unit in the vicinity of Fernvale Road on May 25, 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Deputy director of CNB (Operations) Sebastian Tan said: "Children are the unfortunate victims in many of such drug offences.

"Drug traffickers not only destroy the lives of others through their selfish and nefarious acts, but also bring pain and misery to their family and children. Parents play a key role in nurturing and guiding their children, and to keep them out of harm's way.



"CNB endeavours to keeping the streets of Singapore safe from drugs through our rigorous enforcement actions and will continue to reach out to parents and work with them to guide their children towards a healthy, drug-free lifestyle."

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.



The total amount of drugs seized in the operation is sufficient to feed about 2,700 heroin abusers, 1450 Ice abusers and 355 cannabis abusers for a week, said CNB.

