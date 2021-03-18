CNB seizes drugs worth almost S$1.7 million, including largest single haul of cannabis since 2007

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has seized almost S$1.7 million worth of drugs, including more than 20kg of cannabis - its largest single haul of the drug in about 14 years - the agency said on Thursday (Mar 18).



About 20,509g of cannabis, 8,296g of heroin and 6,439g of Ice were seized in the drug bust, held on Tuesday and Wednesday across multiple locations in Singapore.



The haul also included about 1,091 ecstasy tablets, and 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets. Altogether, the drugs seized weighed more than 35kg.



Three Singaporean men, aged between 27 and 33, were arrested.



The last time the CNB netted a haul of cannabis this large was in April 2007, when it seized about 20.6kg of the drug.



THREE MEN ARRESTED

On Tuesday evening, CNB officers intercepted a vehicle near Kempas Road, and arrested two men - a 33-year-old driver and a 27-year-old passenger.



After searching the vehicle, officers found about 419g of Ice and 87 ecstasy tablets.



The 33-year-old’s HDB flat near McNair Road was then searched. Officers found 8,296g of heroin, 5,014g of Ice, 20,509g of cannabis, 1,000 ecstasy tablets and 100 Erimin-5 tablets there. Most of these were in the storeroom, said Superintendent Aaron Tang, Director of the Intelligence Division at CNB.



The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized more than 35kg of drugs in a haul on Mar 16 and Mar 17, 2021. (Photo: Cheryl Lin)

The same evening, CNB officers also searched the vehicle of the 27-year-old man, which was parked near the 33-year-old man’s residence.



A search of the car turned up 1,006g of Ice, four ecstasy tablets and 900 Erimin-5 tablets.



The following day, CNB officers arrested a 30-year-old man near McNair Road.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.



In response to questions about where the drugs came from or how they were brought into the country, Mr Sng Chern Hong, Deputy Director for Policy & Administration at CNB, said Singapore is not a drug-producing country, and that the authorities have a “very strong” presence at border checkpoints.

But he added: “We have to recognise that despite these measures, there will be times when some drugs will be able to come in - which is why CNB’s other strategy, in terms of controlling the drug situation, is the robust and rigorous enforcement action.”



CNB said the total amount of drugs seized in the operation is sufficient to feed 3,950 heroin abusers, 3,700 Ice abusers and 2,930 cannabis abusers for a week.



“This operation shows that cannabis remains a clear and present threat to society,” said Superintendent Tang.



"Many pro-cannabis lobby groups continue to make many unverified claims to encourage the use of cannabis, despite robust and well-documented studies on the harms of cannabis.

"At CNB and the Home Team, we believe that drugs have no place in Singapore, and we are committed to keep our streets safe from drugs," he said.