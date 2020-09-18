Eight arrested, drugs worth more than S$120,000 seized including Ice, ketamine hidden in papaya

SINGAPORE: Eight men were arrested on Thursday (Sep 17) in an operation that took place in multiple locations and saw the seizure of more than S$120,000 worth of drugs.

A total of about 375g of Ice, 37g of heroin, about 135g of ketamine and an Erimin-5 tablet were seized, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a media release.



The drugs seized are estimated to be worth about S$124,000.



The bundles of drugs found in the papaya. (Photo: CNB)

On Sep 17, CNB officers intercepted a vehicle at River Valley Road and arrested two Singaporeans.



After searching their vehicle, officers found a papaya that contained three bundles of 333g of Ice and two bundles of about 121g of ketamine.



Another 42g of Ice, about 37g of heroin, about 14g of ketamine and an Emirin-5 tablet were also seized from the vehicle.

Papayas in a fruit basket, seized from a vehicle near River Valley Road on Sep 17, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

Following up from the earlier arrest, officers also arrested three Malaysians near Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre.

The fruit basket containing the papaya was believed to have been loaded at the wholesale centre, said CNB.



Later in the evening, two more suspects were arrested near Clementi Avenue 4, while another man was arrested near Bukit Purmei Avenue.

These three Singaporeans were believed to be linked to the drugs seized from the two suspects arrested earlier at River Valley Road.

All of the suspects are aged between 18 and 50.

"Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested persons are ongoing," said CNB.

The total amount of Ice seized in the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 215 abusers for a week, added the agency.

