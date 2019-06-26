About 1.2kg of psychoactive 'mushrooms' seized, 2 suspects arrested: CNB

SINGAPORE: Two suspected drug offenders, both Singaporean men, were arrested on Monday (Jun 24) during a raid in the vicinity of Redhill Market.

One of the suspects, aged 46, surrendered a packet containing about 52g of vegetable matter suspected to contain new psychoactive substances, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release.

Similar substances were recovered from the other man, a 53-year-old suspected trafficker.

CNB officers then raided the residence of the older suspect in Redhill.

About 1.1kg of vegetable matter suspected to contain new psychoactive substances were seized, said CNB. The drugs were in several "Butterfly" brand tobacco packets.

"New psychoactive substances, also known colloquially as ‘mushroom’, are substances that mimic the effects of other Class A controlled drugs such as cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy, and are produced by introducing slight modifications to the chemical structures of controlled drugs," said CNB.



"Their abuse has been linked to adverse physical and psychological reactions, including paranoia, seizures, hallucinations and even death."



Investigations into the drug activities of the two suspects are ongoing.



Anyone found guilty of trafficking Class A controlled drugs will face a minimum of five years’ jail and five strokes of the cane. They will also face enhanced penalties if they re-offend or sell to young or vulnerable people.