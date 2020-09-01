5 Singaporeans arrested, drugs worth close to S$15,000 seized in CNB operation

CNB drug bust 1 sep 1
Cannabis seized from the unit of one of the five suspects at his home around Anchorvale Road. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)
SINGAPORE: Five Singaporeans were arrested in an operation across multiple locations in Singapore on Monday, the Central Narcotics Bureau said in a news release on Tuesday (Sep 1). 

The authorities also seized 622g of cannabis, about 21g of ketamine, 22 Ecstasy tablets, 17 Erimin-5 tablets and four pieces of LSD (lysergide) worth close to S$15,000 in total, along with cash amounting to S$25,950.

CNB said officers raided the home of a 28-year-old man in the vicinity of Anchorvale Road on Monday afternoon. Ten packets containing about 524g of cannabis were recovered. 

CNB drug bust 2 sep 1
Ten packets containing about 524g of cannabis seized from a unit in the vicinity of Anchorvale Road. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers raided two hotel rooms located in Sentosa. 

Officers found and arrested a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in one room, and seized 42g of cannabis. An Ecstasy tablet and two pieces of LSD were also seized. 

The 30-year-old man was then taken to his home in the vicinity of Simei Street 1,  where authorities recovered the cash and 48g of cannabis. 

A 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in a second room in the same Sentosa hotel. 

A total of about 8g of cannabis, about 9g of ketamine, 13 Ecstasy tablets, seven Erimin-5 tablets and two pieces of LSD were seized, along with other drug paraphernalia, said CNB.

CNB drug bust 3 sep 1
A total of about 8g of cannabis, about 9g of ketamine, 13 Ecstasy tablets, 7 Erimin-5 tablets and 2 pieces of LSD (lysergide) were seized from a hotel room located in Sentosa. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The 37-year-old man was taken to his home around Changi Road, where officers recovered a stash of about 12g of ketamine, eight Ecstasy tablets and 10 Erimin-5 tablets.

The suspects were aged between 27 and 37, said CNB. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/kv(hs)

