3 arrested, more than $170,000 worth of drugs seized in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: Three people were arrested and about S$171,000 worth of drugs seized by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an operation on Monday night (Feb 25).

The individuals arrested comprise a a 38-year-old Malaysian man, a 62-year-old Singaporean man and a 62-year-old Singaporean woman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a press release on Wednesday, CNB said that they intercepted a Malaysia-registered car along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh after observing the 62-year-old suspected drug trafficker entering the vehicle, and then exiting it a short while later.

The car was driven by the 38-year-old Malaysian. Officers were forced to break the windows of the car in order to gain entry and arrest the driver, who had refused to comply with orders, CNB said.

"The suspect had refused to comply with the lawful orders of the officers and necessary force was used," said CNB.

About S$11,200 was found on the driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cash found on the Malaysian suspect on Feb 25, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

Separately, another team of officers arrested the 62-year-old who had been in the car in Toa Payoh East. About 299g of Ice and 1,504g of heroin was found on him.

CNB officers escorted him to his home at Toa Payoh East, where the third suspect, a 62-year-old Singaporean woman, was also arrested.

About 508g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia was found in the house.

Heroin and Ice seized during the operation on the night of Feb 25, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

The drugs seized in the operation are worth about S$171,000, said CNB. The amont of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of 960 abusers for a week, while the amount of Ice seized can feed the addiction of 170 abusers for a week.