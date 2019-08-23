110 suspects arrested in CNB raids, drugs and weapons seized

SINGAPORE: A total of 110 suspected drug offenders were arrested during a four-day islandwide operation that ended on Friday (Aug 23). The youngest among them is a 15-year-old boy.

A variety of drugs worth about S$163,000 were seized.

According to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), these included 1,274g of Ice, 218g of heroin, 173g of cannabis, 133g of new psychoactive substances, 506 ecstasy tablets, 5g of ketamine, 98 Erimin-5 tablets and 43 bottles of liquid suspected to contain Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB).



The CNB operation covered areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Buangkok, Clementi, Hougang, Jurong, Punggol and Tampines.

LARGE SEIZURE OF ICE

In one of the cases on Aug 20, large amounts of Ice were seized and seven Singapore suspects were arrested, said CNB.

Officers first arrested a 34-year-old man in the vicinity of Yishun Avenue 4. About 25g of Ice was found on him, and another 575g was seized when they searched his rented room in the area. About 447g of Ice and other drugs were later found in his car, along with a taser and a baton.

Two other suspects were arrested at the Yishun unit. One of them, a 28-year-old man, was found to have three parangs and a baton in his car.



A baton and taser recovered during a CNB operation on Aug 20. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

A baton and flick knife recovered during a CNB operation on Aug 20. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Parangs recovered during a CNB operation on Aug 20. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

CNB officers later arrested a man in Jurong who is believed to be linked to the first suspect arrested in Yishun.

Two other suspects were arrested in the Jurong flat.

A total of about 161g of Ice, 97 Erimin-5 tablets, 83 ecstasy tablets, as well as a small amount of cannabis and heroin were recovered from the unit, said CNB.



During the operation, a man seen behaving suspiciously at the void deck in the area was arrested. A small packet of Ice, as well as other drug utensils and paraphernalia were found on him.



Some drugs recovered during a CNB operation on Aug 20. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

In total, 1,236g of Ice was seized on Aug 20, which is enough to feed the addiction of more than 700 abusers for a week, CNB said.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

The two suspects found with weapons were referred to the police for further investigations.