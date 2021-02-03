3 suspects arrested, more than 8kg of drugs seized during CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporeans were arrested for suspected drug activities during an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), said the authorities on Wednesday (Feb 3).

A total of about 5,217g of heroin, 2,226 of Ice, 1,005g of cannabis, as well as cash amounting to S$5,895 were seized during the operation that took place at multiple locations in Singapore.



Two men and one woman, aged between 28 and 34, were arrested, said CNB in a news release, adding that the drugs seized were estimated to be worth about S$610,000.

A 34-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 on the evening of Feb 2.

She was brought to her place of residence in the same area, where a 32-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested in the same unit.

Controlled drugs recovered a residential unit in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 in a CNB operation on Feb 2, 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

A search was conducted and nine bundles containing about 4,271g of heroin, 20 bundles and packets containing about 1,961g of Ice, and a bundle containing about 1,005g of cannabis, were seized.

Various drug paraphernalia, 80 packets of contraband cigarettes, as well as cash amounting to S$5,895 were also recovered from the unit.

Four packets containing about 5g of Ice were also seized from the 32-year-old man.

The woman was later escorted to the vicinity of Bukit Batok Street 11, where two bundles containing about 946g of heroin and a bundle containing about 258g of Ice were recovered.

In a follow-up operation from the earlier arrests, CNB officers arrested a 28-year-old Singaporean man in the early morning of Feb 3.

The man was arrested at an industrial building in the vicinity of Greenwich Drive.



Two packets containing about 2g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the man.

"Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing," said CNB.

The total amount of 5,217g of heroin seized in the operation was sufficient to feed the addiction of about 2,480 abusers for a week, it added.



The total amount of 2,226g of Ice seized was sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,272 abusers for a week.