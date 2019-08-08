About 2.8kg of heroin seized, 7 arrested in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Seven suspected drug offenders were arrested and S$197,000 worth of heroin seized in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a three-day operation this week.

The operation began on Monday (Aug 5) morning with officers deployed to observe a suspected heroin syndicate leader in Buona Vista.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 58-year-old Singaporean was believed to be supplying "sizeable amounts of heroin" to other suspected drug traffickers, said CNB in a media release on Thursday.

Another suspect, a 52-year-old Singaporean, was seen meeting him at a bus stop in the area. The younger man subsequently left in a taxi and alighted at Bukit Merah View, where he was arrested. He had about 146g of heroin on him at the point of arrest.

Heroin seized during Central Narcotics Bureau's (CNB) operation from Aug 5 to Aug 7, 2019. (Photo: CNB)

Officers also saw another suspect, a 59-year-old Singaporean, meeting up with the suspected heroin syndicate leader at Buona Vista. The 59-year-old was later arrested at Dover Drive, where about 9g of heroin was recovered from him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

OFFICER HAD TO FORCE ENTRY INTO SUSPECT'S UNIT

On Monday evening, CNB officers spotted a meet-up between two other suspects, a 50-year-old and a 47-year-old.

After they parted ways, officers arrested the 47-year-old, who is believed to be associated with the suspected syndicate leader, at Buangkok Crescent.

At the same time, another group of officers forced entry into a unit at Ubi Avenue 1 after the 50-year-old refused to grant them access.

About 9g of heroin was found in a sling bag inside a toilet in the unit, while about another 292g of heroin was found concealed in his motorcycle seat compartment.

Officers escorted the suspect to his workplace in the area of Victoria Street, where another 939g of heroin in two bundles was recovered from a storeroom.

Heroin seized on Aug 5, 2019 from a suspect's workplace in the Victoria Street area. (Photo: CNB)

WHITE PLASTIC BAG

On Aug 7, CNB officers saw a 39-year-old Malaysian man meet with the suspected leader in Buona Vista. The Malaysian man handed a white plastic bag to him and left on his motorcycle.

Officers moved in and arrested the suspected syndicate leader. About 1,191g of yellow-coloured heroin was recovered from the plastic bag.

The Malaysian suspect was later arrested at the junction of Lower Kent Ridge Road and South Buona Vista Road, with cash of about S$1,200 seized as well.

CNB officers also arrested another suspect, a 60-year-old Singaporean, in the Buona Vista area.

A total of about 192g of heroin, a small amount of Ice and S$2,452 of cash were recovered from him.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

CNB said the amount of heroin seized is enough to feed the addiction of 1,323 abusers for one week.