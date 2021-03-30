63-year-old man arrested, 2.3kg of cannabis and Ice seized in drug raid

Singapore

63-year-old man arrested, 2.3kg of cannabis and Ice seized in drug raid

cannabis ice drug operation mar 30 2021
More than 2kg of cannabis and about 320g of Ice was seized in the drug operation on Mar 29, 2021. (Photo: CNB)
By Davina Tham
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at Edgefield Plains in Punggol on Monday (Mar 29) evening for suspected drug activities.

Drugs worth more than S$72,000 were seized in the raid, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a press release on Tuesday.

Officers recovered a bundle containing about 320g of Ice or crystal methamphetamine, and two bundles containing about 2kg of cannabis in a blue plastic bag.

READ: 'A lot easier to overdose ... and die': Experts send warning after first seizure of fentanyl in Singapore

READ: CNB seizes drugs worth almost S$1.7 million, including largest single haul of cannabis since 2007

This amount of Ice is enough to feed the addiction of 184 abusers for a week, while the cannabis would feed 285 abusers for a week, said CNB.

Investigations into the suspect are ongoing.

Source: CNA/dv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark