63-year-old man arrested, 2.3kg of cannabis and Ice seized in drug raid

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at Edgefield Plains in Punggol on Monday (Mar 29) evening for suspected drug activities.

Drugs worth more than S$72,000 were seized in the raid, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a press release on Tuesday.



Officers recovered a bundle containing about 320g of Ice or crystal methamphetamine, and two bundles containing about 2kg of cannabis in a blue plastic bag.



This amount of Ice is enough to feed the addiction of 184 abusers for a week, while the cannabis would feed 285 abusers for a week, said CNB.



Investigations into the suspect are ongoing.