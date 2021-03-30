63-year-old man arrested, 2.3kg of cannabis and Ice seized in drug raid
SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at Edgefield Plains in Punggol on Monday (Mar 29) evening for suspected drug activities.
Drugs worth more than S$72,000 were seized in the raid, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a press release on Tuesday.
Officers recovered a bundle containing about 320g of Ice or crystal methamphetamine, and two bundles containing about 2kg of cannabis in a blue plastic bag.
This amount of Ice is enough to feed the addiction of 184 abusers for a week, while the cannabis would feed 285 abusers for a week, said CNB.
Investigations into the suspect are ongoing.