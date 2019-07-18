24 arrested, nearly 2kg of 'mushroom' seized in drug raids

SINGAPORE: A total of 24 suspected drug offenders were arrested and about 1.9kg of "mushroom" was seized during several raids on Tuesday night (Jul 16) by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).



Some of those arrested are suspected to be involved in distributing sizeable quantities of new psychoactive substances (NPS) in the Geylang area, CNB said in a news release.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Shortly after 8pm, a team of CNB officers arrested 19 suspected drug offenders near Geylang Lorong 10. Among the 19 arrested were two Singaporean men, aged 38 and 49, who were suspected drug traffickers.



“Officers also recovered about 1,804g of vegetable matter containing NPS,” CNB said.



Suspected drug offenders arrested in a CNB raid near Geylang Lorong 10 on Jul 16, 2019. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

A separate raid at about the same time took place at a unit at Cassia Crescent.



Advertisement

Advertisement

CNB officers arrested a 54-year-old Singaporean man who was a suspected drug trafficker and a 33-year-old Singaporean woman who was a suspected drug abuser.



Officers also recovered a total of about 78g of “vegetable matter” and 104g of powder, both containing NPS.



A bottle of acetone and two bottles of acetone mixed with NPS powder were also confiscated.



Three other suspects were subsequently arrested at two different locations. A 46-year-old was arrested near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 while a 42-year-old and a 46-year-old were arrested near Odeon Katong.



All three Singaporean men are suspected to be associated with the 54-year-old male who was arrested at Cassia Crescent.



Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.



NPS LINKED TO SIDE EFFECTS

CNB said that it maintains a zero-tolerance stance towards drugs and will not hesitate to take action against NPS activities.



NPS, also known colloquially as “mushroom”, are substances that mimic the effects of other Class A controlled drugs such as cannabis, cocaine and Ecstasy.



These substances are produced by introducing slight modifications to the chemical structures of controlled drugs.



Their abuse has been linked to adverse physical and psychological reactions, including paranoia, seizures, hallucinations and even death.



The consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs is an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.



Those found guilty of trafficking Class A controlled drugs face at least five years’ jail and five strokes of the cane.