4kg of cannabis seized, 4 arrested in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: About 4kg of cannabis was seized and four suspects were arrested on Friday (Dec 14) by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The first two suspects - a 31-year-old Singaporean and 24-year-old Malaysian - were arrested after CNB officers intercepted a Malaysia-registered car along Keng Lee Road near the Newton area.

Advertisement

About 1.9kg of cannabis was found on the floorboard of the front passenger seat. Cash amounting to S$1,100 was also seized, said CNB in a media release on Saturday.



Officers then raided the home of the Singaporean suspect in Hougang and seized another 2.1kg of cannabis, 92g of Ice and 56g of new psychoactive substances.



About 1.9kg of cannabis was found in the car, on the floorboard of the front passenger seat. (Photo: CNB)

A 26-year-old Singaporean man was separately arrested at a shophouse unit in Geylang. The man had earlier met with the two suspects at a medical facility in the vicinity of Keng Lee Road before leaving in a taxi, said CNB.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A 29-year-old suspect was also arrested at the shophouse.

Cannabis seized in a CNB operation on Dec 14, 2018. (Photo: CNB)

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

CNB said 4kg of cannabis is enough to feed the addiction of 571 abusers for a week.

