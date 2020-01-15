5 arrested, more than 1.3kg of heroin seized in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Five suspected drug offenders were arrested and more than 1.3kg of heroin seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday (Jan 14).

The operation began in the early morning near the junction of Bendemeer Road and Geylang Bahru Road, where CNB officers arrested a 72-year-old stateless man.

The suspected drug trafficker was found with 845g of heroin, 32g of Ice, as well as S$5,350 in cash, said CNB in a media release on Wednesday.

Separately, a 55-year-old foreign national woman, who was at his hideout at Prome Road, was also arrested. Officers found 10 plastic sachets containing about 88g of heroin, as well as various drug paraphernalia.

Bundles containing some of the heroin seized from the 72-year-old male suspect who was arrested Jan 14, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

Two Malaysian suspects, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were later arrested near Geylang Bahru Road.

Before their arrests, the Malaysian man had been observed to have met up with the 72-year-old suspect near a bus stop along Bendemeer Road, said CNB.

The Malaysian man had about 422g of heroin in his backpack.

Following investigations, another suspect, a 64-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested at the void deck at Jurong East Street 21. A total of S$2,200 was found on him.

He is believed to be linked to the 26-year-old Malaysian suspect, said CNB.

CNB said the estimated worth of the drugs seized in this operation is about S$100,000.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing.

CNB added that the amount of heroin seized is is enough to feed the addiction of about 645 abusers for one week.