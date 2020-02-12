2 arrested, S$73,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Two people were arrested and S$73,000 worth of drugs seized by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an operation on Tuesday (Feb 11).

In a press release on Wednesday, the CNB said that a 46-year-old Singaporean man and a 40-year-old Malaysian man were arrested in Sengkang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, the CNB officers saw the Singaporean man, a suspected drug trafficker, entering a car driven by the Malaysian suspect in Compassvale Drive.

The pair then drove to Rivervale Drive, where the Singaporean alighted. He was arrested shortly after.

CNB officers also tailed and intercepted the car along Rivervale Lane and arrested the Malaysian suspect. About 267g of Ice, wrapped in two black bundles, was found in the car.

A car where about 267g of Ice was found in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau on Feb 11, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Singaporean suspect was then escorted by CNB officers to his hideout in Compassvale Drive, where about 440g of heroin, 116g of Ice, 4g of cannabis, 110 Erimin-5 tablets, 102 Ecstasy tablets and a bottle of methadone were found within the unit.

The amount of heroin seized is enough to feed the addiction of 210 abusers for a week. The amount of Ice seized is enough to feed the addiction of 220 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of both suspects are ongoing.

"CNB will continue to keep up the pressure on drug offenders through regular sustained operations, to keep the streets of Singapore safe from drugs," said CNB in its release.