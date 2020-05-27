CNB arrests 6 suspects linked to drug syndicate in Malaysia, weapons seized during raids

SINGAPORE: Six suspected drug offenders have been arrested, with drugs and various weapons seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

In a news release on Wednesday (May 27), CNB said that the suspects, who are Singaporeans aged between 23 and 50, are believed to be linked to drug syndicates in Malaysia.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Raids were conducted here after Malaysian authorities rounded up 30 suspected drug offenders, including two Singaporean men, in various parts of Johor.

The suspects were allegedly from syndicates involved in smuggling drugs into Singapore via courier companies.

CNB's raids on May 18 were conducted simultaneously at five different places in Bukit Batok, West Coast Road and Kim Keat Avenue.

One of the suspects, a 28-year-old man, was arrested in a residential unit in Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The suspect refused to comply with lawful orders of the CNB officers and forced entry was effected," said the agency.



It added that officers found 29g of Ice and two Erimin-5 tablets in the unit, along with three samurai swords, two parangs, three pocket knives and a knuckle duster.

Some of the drugs and drug paraphernalia seized in a CNB operation on May 18, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

During the other raids, CNB seized small packets of Ice, an ecstasy tablet, some packets suspected to be stained with controlled drug, as well as improvised drug-smoking apparatuses.



MALAYSIAN DRUG SYNDICATES

A larger haul of drugs was found during the raids in Johor - 8.4kg of Ice, 1.29kg of ketamine, 6g of cannabis, 1,430 ecstasy tablets, 105g of ecstasy powder and 108 Erimin-5 tablets.

Officers from Malaysia's Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) also seized cash of more than RM579,000 (S$188,560) and various machinery used in illicit drug production.



"The arrests on both sides of the Causeway is a testament to the close cooperation between

CNB and NCID," said the agency.

"Both agencies will continue share intelligence in timely fashion and work closely together against transnational drug trafficking activities."