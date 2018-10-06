CNB seizes assortment of drugs worth S$63,000, 8 suspects arrested

SINGAPORE An assortment of drugs worth S$63,000, including cannabis, Ice, ecstasy and heroin, was seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Oct 5).



Eight suspected drug offenders - all Singaporeans - were also arrested.

Advertisement

In a media release on Saturday, CNB said its officers raided a private apartment unit located around Lorong 29 Geylang in the wee hours of Friday.

About 1,517g of cannabis, 257g of Ice, 246 ecstasy tablets and 58g of heroin were seized from the unit, which is suspected to have been used as a drug store.



Four suspects were arrested - two of them women aged 18 and 30, and two men aged 27 and 33.



Another suspect, a 24-year-old man, was later arrested nearby. He had earlier made contact through the unit's intercom and tried to escaped when officers approached him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNB said officers recovered a packet containing about 10g of Ice, which the suspect threw away while fleeing.



Heroin recovered from a unit in a private apartment in Geylang. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Separately, officers raided a unit in the vicinity of Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

CNB said officers had to force their way in as the suspects refused to open the door.

Three people in the unit were arrested - a 49-year-old suspected drug trafficker and two drug abusers aged 42 and 52. The suspected drug trafficker is allegedly known to the two male suspects arrested in Geylang.

Officers also recovered about 74g of heroin, 58g of Ice, 2g of cannabis and two ecstasy tablets, said CNB.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.



According to CNB, 1,519g of cannabis is enough to feed the addiction of more than 210 abusers for a week, while 325g of Ice can feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week.

