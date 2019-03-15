CNB seizes nearly 5kg of cannabis, six suspects arrested

SINGAPORE: Nearly 5kg of cannabis was seized and six suspected drug offenders were arrested on Thursday (Mar 14) during a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation.

The drugs were found when officers raided an HDB unit in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 4, said CNB.

A suspected drug trafficker, a 20-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested in the unit along with three suspected abusers - a 28-year-old Singaporean man and two foreign women aged 24 and 35, said CNB.

It added that officers seized 4.94kg of cannabis and about 1kg of a powdery substance believed to contain new psychoactive substances. The drugs are worth about S$50,000.

A weighing scale and cash amounting to S$15,990 was also recovered.

Two other suspected drug abusers were arrested when they approached the unit while officers were conducting the search.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing, said CNB.



The amount of cannabis recovered from the operations is enough to feed the addiction of 706 abusers for a week, it added.