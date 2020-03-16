CNB seizes more than 1kg of psychoactive substances, some disguised as tobacco

SINGAPORE: Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers seized more than a kilogramme of suspected new psychoactive substances (NPS) during an investigation around Canberra Walk early on Saturday (Mar 14).

They were observing a group of suspected drug traffickers in the area, CNB said in a news release on Monday.

The suspects, two Singaporean men aged 28 and 26, were seen arriving in a lorry.

The 28-year-old alighted the vehicle and proceeded to the eighth floor of a housing block. He returned shortly after and they drove off, tailed by CNB officers.

They were arrested after alighting around Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

About 1,095g of a powdered substance, believed to contain NPS, were found in the rear cargo compartment of the lorry, CNB said.

Two more suspects – a 34-year-old Malaysian man and a 59-year-old Singaporean man – were arrested in an eighth floor flat at the Canberra Walk block.

CNB also arrested three more suspected drug traffickers in a follow-up operation.



The first, a 27-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested around Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. Sixty-two packets of vegetable matter labelled as "Butterfly premium handrolling tobacco", believed to be laced with NPS, were found in the suspect’s flat.

The same vegetable matter was also found in two flats around Woodlands Street 81, where officers arrested two more suspects. A packet was found in the flat of another 27-year-old suspect, while a small amount was found in the apartment of a 25-year-old suspect.

The drug activities of all the suspects are under investigation, CNB said.