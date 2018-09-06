CNB seizes S$102,000 worth of heroin, arrests 6 suspects

SINGAPORE: Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized nearly 1.5kg of heroin, estimated to be worth S$102,000 in an operation on Tuesday (Sep 4).

Six suspected drug offenders were also arrested.

CNB said its officers spotted two vehicles - a black Toyota and a blue Nissan - as they were observing a group of suspected drug traffickers at Tuas South Avenue 1, it said in a press release on Thursday (Sep 6).

A short while later, the rider of a Malaysia-registered motorcycle was seen meeting the driver of the Nissan, while the other car left the area. The remaining two vehicles left the area later.

And shortly after, teams of CNB officers, including officers from the Special Task Force, moved in to arrest the suspects.

A plastic bag containing heroin weighing 477g was recovered from the front passenger seat floorboard of the Nissan.

The interior of the blue nissan, where about 477g of heroin was recovered. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The driver of the vehicle was a 48-year-old Singaporean male. The front passenger, also a 48-year-old Singaporean male, had about 38g of heroin and a small amount of 'Ice' in his pants pocket.

Drugs and cash recovered by CNB officers on Sep 4. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Cash of more than S$1,451 was also recovered from the passenger.

In the centre compartment of the Toyota, a pouch containing 29g of 'Ice', 3g of Ketamine, 5g of cannabis, 22 ‘Ecstasy’ pills and 86 Erimin5 tablets were found, CNB said.

The 40-year-old Singaporean male driver of the vehicle was arrested.

A pouch containing drugs, recovered from a black Toyota. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

About 936g of heroin was found in the basket of the motorcycle and S$7,402 in cash recovered from the 24-year-old rider. He was arrested together with his 20-year-old pillion. Both are Malaysians.

The hideout of the driver of the Nissan was also raided. A small packet of 'Ice' and some drug-smoking apparatus were recovered. A 31-year-old Singaporean female suspected drug abuser was also arrested.

Officers also raided the home another suspect, the 40-year-old male driver of the black Toyota. About 9g of ‘Ice’, 4g of Ketamine, 7g of cannabis and 3 ‘Ecstasy’ pills were recovered from within the Boon Lay Avenue unit.

According to CNB, 1,451g of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of more than 690 abusers for a week.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are still ongoing.

