CNB seizes S$300,000 worth of drugs, 3 suspects arrested

SINGAPORE: An assortment of drugs worth S$305,000 - including cannabis, Ice, ecstasy and heroin - was seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday (Nov 20).

Three suspected drug offenders - two Singaporeans and a Malaysian - were also arrested.

In a media release on Wednesday, CNB said its officers were deployed on Tuesday evening to observe two suspected drug traffickers near Marsiling Lane.

There, they witnessed the first suspect, a 27-year-old man, leave his 11th-floor apartment with a white plastic bag. He went down to the sixth floor and returned to his unit empty-handed.

A short while later, officers saw the second suspect, a 30-year-old man, loitering on the 6th floor of the same block. When the man, who had a white plastic bag on him, proceeded to the ground floor, he was arrested. Officers found 1.31kg of cannabis packed in 12 black bundles in the bag.

Cannabis, packed in different bundles, recovered by officers in a CNB operation on Nov 20. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Another party of officers proceeded to raid the unit of the 27-year-old man, where they found 2.94kg of heroin, 520g of Ice, 142 Erimin-5 tablets, 87 Ecstasy tablets and 17g of cannabis, said the CNB.

The man also led officers to a stash of drugs hidden at the lift landing area on the seventh floor, where they found a red plastic bag containing 500 Erimin-5 tablets.

Erimin-5 tablets hidden at a 7th floor lift landing area. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The third suspect, a 41-year-old Malaysian man suspected to be involved in the drug activities of the first suspect, was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday evening.

Officers who searched the motorcycle he was riding found 1.97kg of cannabis, wrapped in various black bundles.

He also led officers to a stash of drugs hidden in a pipe at a multi-storey car park near Marsiling Drive, where 234g of cannabis was recovered.

Drugs hidden behind a pipe, at a multi-storey carpark in the vicinity of Marsiling Drive. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

According to CNB, 3.53kg of cannabis is enough to feed the addiction of more than 500 abusers for a week, while 2.94kg of heroin can feed the addiction of about 1,400 abusers for a week.