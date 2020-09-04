2 men arrested in Geylang raid, drugs and weapons seized including 2 knives and baseball bat

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men aged 28 and 43 were arrested for suspected drug activities after putting up a "violent struggle" during a joint operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Sep 3).

CNB and SPF officers raided a residence in the vicinity of Geylang Lorong 27 on Thursday evening.

"Forced entry was effected as the man refused to heed the lawful orders of the officers to open the door," said CNB in a news release on Friday.

"As officers moved in to arrest the two males, both put up a violent struggle and necessary force was used to subdue them."

Officers conducted a search of the residence and seized drugs with a total value of about S$410,000 and numerous drug paraphernalia.



During the raid, officers also found a karambit knife, a parang knife and a baseball bat, as well as cash amounting to S$15,830, said CNB.

A karambit knife, parang knife and baseball bat seized from a unit in the vicinity of Geylang Lorong 27 on Sep 3, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

The drugs seized included a bundle of about 1.1kg of Ice or crystal methamphetamine, 29 packets containing about 199g of Ice in total, about 56g of heroin, 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets and seven Ecstasy tablets.



The total amount of Ice seized, at about 1.3kg, is enough to feed the addiction of about 744 drug abusers for a week, said CNB.

Two bundles, each containing about 1.1kg of Ice (top) and 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets (bottom), were seized from a unit in the vicinity of Geylang Lorong 27 on Sep 3, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing ,said CNB.

The police are also investigating the two men for possession of offensive weapons.