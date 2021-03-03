8 arrested for suspected drug offences, including 71-year-old found with half a kilogram of cannabis

SINGAPORE: Eight people, including five men aged between 62 and 71, were arrested on Tuesday (Mar 2) for suspected drug offences, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Wednesday.

A total of about 51g of heroin, about 2kg of Ice, 928g of cannabis, 1g of cocaine, more than 4,000 ecstasy tablets and 106 Erimin-5 tablets were seized in the raids, along with S$3,000 in cash.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than S$326,000, CNB said.

JALAN BUKIT MERAH ARRESTS

Two men, aged 65 and 71, were arrested on Tuesday evening for suspected drug-trafficking offences. They were at a bus stop in the Jalan Bukit Merah area. After searching the men, officers found 536g of cannabis on the 71-year-old man.

Later that evening, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the same area and arrested three more men, two aged 62 and one aged 68. During a search, officers found a bundle containing about 320g of cannabis and six Erimin-5 tablets.

About 35g of heroin, 1g of Ice, 32g of cannabis and S$3,000 in cash were also found on one of the 62-year-old men, while about 16g of heroin and 41g of cannabis were found on the other.

Another occupant of the unit, a 32-year-old Malaysian man, attempted to evade arrest by scaling out of the window of the second-floor unit.

“In the process, he fell and suffered injuries,” CNB said, adding that he was conscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital. He is in a stable condition.

Ecstasy tablets seized in the vicinity of Lorong Limau in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on March 2, 2021. (Photo: CNB)

SUMANG WALK ARRESTS

On the same day, a separate team of CNB officers arrested a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman in the vicinity of Sumang Walk, Punggol.

Officers searched the duo and found four packets containing about 431g of Ice on the man.

“Both suspects were escorted to their hideout in the same vicinity, where eight packets containing about 231g of Ice, 1g of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia were further recovered from the residential unit,” CNB said.

Officers then escorted the suspects to two other locations. About 1kg of Ice and about 1,000 ecstasy tablets were found by CNB officers at a car park in the Woodlands Crescent area, and about 349g of Ice, more than 3,000 ecstasy tablets and 100 Erimin-5 tablets were also recovered from another hideout in the Lorong Limau area in Whampoa.

“Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing,” CNB said.

“The 2,022g of Ice that had been seized in the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,155 abusers for a week, while the total amount of 928g of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 130 abusers for a week.”

