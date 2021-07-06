2 arrested, drugs worth more than S$100,000 seized in Tampines bust

SINGAPORE: A recent drug bust in Tampines saw a man and a woman arrested, and various drugs worth more than S$102,000 seized, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday (Jul 6).

The authorities arrested the 65-year-old man and 55-year-old woman - both Singaporean - in the vicinity of Tampines Street 83 on Monday afternoon.

The man was searched and a total of 938g of heroin and cash amounting to S$7,000 were recovered on him.



60g of suspected New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), packaged in ‘Butterfly’ tobacco product packaging. (Photo: CNB)

He was taken to his residence, located in the area, where a search produced a total of about 36g of heroin, 2g of cannabis, 60g of suspected new psychoactive substances and about S$50,929 in cash. All were seized.

A total of 330 nitrazepam tablets were also recovered during the operation.

Part of the S$57,929 in cash seized from the CNB operation. (Photo: CNB)

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

The total amount of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 460 abusers for a week, it added.

