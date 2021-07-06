2 arrested, drugs worth more than S$100,000 seized in Tampines bust
SINGAPORE: A recent drug bust in Tampines saw a man and a woman arrested, and various drugs worth more than S$102,000 seized, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday (Jul 6).
The authorities arrested the 65-year-old man and 55-year-old woman - both Singaporean - in the vicinity of Tampines Street 83 on Monday afternoon.
The man was searched and a total of 938g of heroin and cash amounting to S$7,000 were recovered on him.
He was taken to his residence, located in the area, where a search produced a total of about 36g of heroin, 2g of cannabis, 60g of suspected new psychoactive substances and about S$50,929 in cash. All were seized.
A total of 330 nitrazepam tablets were also recovered during the operation.
Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing, said CNB.
The total amount of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 460 abusers for a week, it added.