Central kitchen fined after ‘widespread cockroach infestation’ found in premises

SINGAPORE: A central kitchen in Admiralty was fined on Thursday (Dec 26) for several hygiene lapses, including a “widespread cockroach infestation”, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a news release.

Obayed Holdings, which is licensed to manufacture cooked meals, was fined S$6,000 for two charges of failing to ensure that its premises is properly maintained and kept clean.

During routine inspections between Sep 5 and Nov 15, SFA found “widespread cockroach infestation” within the premises. Dead cockroaches were also found in some pots, while there were cockroach egg cases on a stove.

Other lapses included poor housekeeping, which led to the presence of houseflies and ants in the cutting room, as well as structural damages such as cracked floor tiles in the cooking room.

The central kitchen is located at Food Xchange @ Admiralty.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain,” the agency said.

“All food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management," SFA said, adding that it will take action against those who flout regulations or food hygiene and safety requirements.

Offenders are liable to a maximum fine of S$5,000. In the case of a continuing offence, they also face a further fine of up to S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction, SFA said.