Cockroaches found in Old Hong Kong Kitchen, licence suspended

SINGAPORE: Old Hong Kong Kitchen was fined S$800 and had its licence suspended for two weeks until Jul 2 after two instances of cockroach infestation in the last 12 months, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday (Jun 19).

Mrs Liang, a spokesperson from Old Hong Kong Kitchen, said in Mandarin that the company is appealing with NEA.

She confirmed that cockroaches were found in the restaurant's kitchen in March.

“We are appealing. We perform pest control once a month. Just two days before the incident, we had our pest control done,” Mrs Liang said.

The restaurant, located at 10 Sinaran Drive, Square 2, was also slapped with 12 demerit points.

NEA guidelines stipulate that a food shop licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.



In addition, all food handlers working in the premises must attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again, before they can resume work as food handlers.



"NEA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.



"NEA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act," said NEA in its suspension notice.