COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 6).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$26,309, up from S$26,301 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$36,961 from S$35,403.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$27,010 from S$26,914 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,602, down from S$3,689 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$37,620 from S$36,667.

A total of 6,423 bids were received, with a quota of 4,431 COEs available.