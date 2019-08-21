COE prices close lower across the board in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Aug 21).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$31,917, down from S$32,725 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$38,602 from S$40,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$26,501 from S$27,800 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,301, down from S$4,400 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$40,002 from S$40,512.

A total of 5,189 bids were received, with a quota of 3,495 COEs available.